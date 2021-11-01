Peaceful uses of nuclear energy should be part of energy transformation — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Peaceful uses of nuclear energy should be part of global energy transformation, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said on Monday during an open lecture of the prospects of the 10th Review Conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"Another major issue on the NPT agenda is the peaceful use of nuclear energy. As you know, the world is currently living through a stage of global energy transformation, the transition to more sustainable and clean energy resources. We think that the potential of peaceful uses of nuclear energy should be part of this transformation and I hope the NPT Review Conference will ensure an appropriate political climate for it," he said.

He also noted that the process of nuclear disarmament in the world is seeing contradictory tendencies. "On the one hand, the need for nuclear disarmament here and now is increasing but the security concerns of countries possessing nuclear weapons are not taken into account. On the other hand, the global security situation has deteriorated dramatically," he said. "Along with the positive steps, such as the extension of the New START Treaty and the resumption of the Russian-US strategic stability dialogue, we continue to face a lot of challenges."

According to Feoktistov, Russia wants to preserve the NPT’s integrity and advocates equal decision-making in the area of global security. "Russia is taking serious efforts to preserve the NPT integrity and to step up the non-proliferation regime in the world though dialogue and consensus-based decision-making. We have a constructive approach to the resolution of problems and we expect the same from our partners," he stressed.

The 10th Review Conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was postponed from May 2020 to January 28, 2022.