Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog launches case against Apple

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia has opened a case against Apple over its prohibition against application developers from informing customers about the possibility of paying for purchases outside the AppStore, the service said on Wednesday.

"Apple did not comply with the warning, so FAS Russia has opened a case against the company for violating antimonopoly laws. If Apple is found to have violated the Law on Protection of Competition, it could face a turnover penalty from the amount of revenue," the statement said.

On August 30, Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog issued a warning to Apple over the tech giant abusing its market dominance, following appeals from users of iOS devices and application developers. In some cases, it was possible to buy a product cheaper on the seller's website, and then use it in on an iPhone or iPad application. Accordingly, Apple gets a 15-30% commission for each payment in the App Store, while device users cannot be informed about the possibility of purchases outside of it.