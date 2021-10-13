Irresponsible politicians in Ukraine wish to nationalize gas in underground tanks — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Irresponsible Ukrainian politicians have been speculating about nationalization of the gas being kept in underground reservoirs that does not belong to the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.

He stressed that part of the amount of gas Europe needed was kept in Ukrainian underground storage reservoirs and a considerable amount of it belonged not to Ukrainian operators, but to European and private ones.

"Some irresponsible politicians in Ukraine have been speculating that this gas, which is kept in underground storages and does not belong to Ukraine, should be nationalized," Putin said.

He recalled that about 18 billion cubic meters of gas was kept in underground gas holders in Ukraine.

"And what do we see now? Private operators, including foreign ones, have begun to gradually pump gas out of Ukraine’s underground gas holders," he said.