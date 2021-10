MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe plunged on news that the Danish Energy Agency approved commissioning of the second string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and gas filling of the first string reported by Nord Stream 2 AG.

November futures prices at TTF hub in the Netherlands lost about $70 down to $1,124 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to ICE data.

Gas prices had a correction later on and stood at $1,160 per 1,000 cubic meters.