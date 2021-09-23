Hungary expects Paks 2 NPP to be operational from 2028-2029 - foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 23./TASS/. Hungary expects that two new nuclear power plant units at the Paks nuclear power plant will be brought into operation in 2028-2029, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told TASS on Thursday.

"With Rosatom we are building together the second nuclear power plant of Hungary, which should be operational from 2028 - 2029, through which we will be able to meet our climate goals set out by the EU to 2030," the minister pointed out. "Because we do believe that nuclear energy, nuclear generating energy is a clean, safe, cheap and environmentally friendly way of generating energy," Peter Szijjarto said.