Rossiya airline to request extra flights to Egyptian resorts — press service

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Rossiya airline plans to request an authorization for making extra flights from Moscow to Egyptian resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh and increasing the number of flights to fourteen per week, the carrier’s press service told TASS.

"The Rossiya Airline will request an authorization for flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh within the framework of earlier issued permits to make 14 flights per week to each city. Five flights are currently made to each of these cities," the company noted.

Permits will also be requested for flights to Egyptian resorts from Russia’s largest airports.

The Russian coronavirus response center said earlier today that Russia would increase threefold scheduled flights to Egypt from August 27 from 5 to 15 flights for each route of Moscow - Hurghada and Moscow - Sharm El Sheikh.