{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Polar explorers must love surprises, says Viking-styled expert in ocean studies

Researcher at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Ocean Studies Department Nikita Kusse-Tyuz has participated in 25 Arctic expeditions, including the last North Pole expedition
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The profession of a polar explorer does not leave room for romantic moods, offering instead the stresses, dangers and endless frosts. Here is a story of a man, who has participated in 25 Arctic expeditions. He took part in the last North Pole expedition. The chain of North Pole expeditions on ice floes began from Ivan Papanin’s North Pole-1 research station. On the other hand, he witnessed and participated in a so-called "polar revolution" - Russia’s permanent comprehensive expedition to the Spitsbergen.

The building of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, AARI, attracts attention from a distance. No other building on the Vasilyevsky Island in St. Petersburg has such a severe look. The exterior resembles a rectangular piece of ice drifting on the ocean surface. On a hot summer day, when we came there to meet polar explorer Nikita Kusse-Tyuz, it looked quite friendly, and inside the building, in a modern and cozy office, we met a scientist who at first glance looked like a Viking warrior — a long beard with a red tint and large blue squinting eyes. However, despite all the similarities with legendary warriors, Nikita is quite modern — he is a researcher at the Ocean Studies Department. He explores the water column of the northern seas not from the deck, but from inside - while participating in Arctic expeditions.

Expert in oceans

Nikita’s childhood was in St. Petersburg. He did not differ from many other school students - sometimes his behavior left much to be desired, nor did he enjoy doing homework. In fact, he said, in the youth he did not think much about a future occupation.

When an undergraduate, Nikita and his friend flicked through a directory of universities. The boy made a list: the Hydrometeorology University, the St. Petersburg Mining University, the Agriculture University. For a final decision, he addressed the family.

"My father is a geodesist, and over the career he has travelled across Russia. At that time he supposed I could have inherited the interest. Thus, from that list he picked the Hydrometeorology University, saying in his office every other hydrologist had graduated from that university. We also discussed which department to pick, and in that aspect father’s role was also big. He said: ‘I have traveled the country, and you will travel the globe. Be an expert in oceans.’" the explorer said.

Like in a summer camp

He spoke warmly about the time at the university, and stressed that on the main building were radars, which at that time used to be only at big airports.

The university taught two main lessons: a team and cooperation in it is the core part of work, and, secondly, any specialist must be able to find solutions and to extract information from whatever sources. He came to value those approaches, when after at the second year at the university he went on an expedition to Primorsk.

Back then, students were given a task to make cubic ice blocks at the Bjerkesund Strait. Interestingly, that routine operation with a saw is a big trick. The task, however, was not the biggest problem. The biggest problem was the living conditions.

"There were about 50 people, both boys and girls. We were accommodated in a house - two rooms, a heap of folding beds, and only one restroom," the scientist said with a smile. "We stayed there for a week. It was fun: a big crowd, playing guitar or snowballs, going to sleep after the ‘lights out’ command - though after that command nobody falls asleep for another three hours - just like in a summer camp."

Bear and ice

Nikita passed a training course and was anxious to take part in high-latitude Arctic expeditions. It was absolutely by chance, he said, that he got into the first expedition on the fourth year, in 2008. One day, the young man was rushing down the university corridor and almost crashed into the head of the Ocean Studies Department, who suggested that he "found two more blockheads" to join the AARI Arctic expedition onboard the Akademik Fyodorov diesel-electric research vessel.

The trip was planned for 40 days, and everyone had to get adjusted to a minute-precise schedule, to living in cabins for two and to work in shifts. This expedition to organize NP-36 ("North Pole") finished a multi-year program, under which polar explorers landed on a huge ice floe and drifted in the open ocean for a year or two, studying the weather, ice and climate processes.

Those severe expeditions to the pole started in the 1930s. Well-known Ivan Papanin was on NP-1, and the expedition, which Nikita joined, was NP-36.

The researcher recalls they were to pick a maximum thick and old strong ice floe, sufficient to hold several buildings 2.5 by 5 meters. Such dwellings were called the Ovchinnikov polar houses: they were accommodation facilities for the researchers, and also housed laboratories and technical rooms — for transport equipment, diesel power plants, food containers, and fuel barrels.

During the NP-36 expedition, Nikita almost never left the ship, helped to collect probes, which the helicopter carried to the ice floe, where it lowered them under the water: the researchers conducted sea water studies at great depths.

Thus, the biggest impressions from that expedition were not related to the sea.

"At some point we were moored to an ice floe, and here came a bear. It got interested in our ship, at first walked along the side, and then stood up, put paws on the side and was staring at us most intently. Everyone, of course, began to take pictures. Many pictures have remained from that moment. Although, as it turned out later, everyone had the same - a bear and ice," Nikita said smiling.

Final North Pole

The severe expeditions near the pole began in the 1930s, and later on the decision was to stop them.

"The reason is the global climate change, because the amount of long-term ice that can survive more than one summer has been decreasing in the Arctic. The change of ice floes normally occurs in September, as it is the most favorable season. But some NP stations were removed ahead of that time, since the ice floes did not fit already in June or August and it was necessary to evacuate people, to organize urgent shipments, to have icebreakers interrupt their voyages, which means a lot of money, and then also to make a voyage to disembark researchers - thus, the costs doubled," he said.

Already in 2012, he took part in the last North Pole (NP-40) expedition — this drifting station worked for only eight months: the ice floe began to crack.

"We were warned about the evacuation a month in advance, so that we could get used to the idea we won’t make it to drift for a complete year. But anyway, we all had the feeling that a piece of cake was carried past the mouth," says Nikita.

The station was removed in early June. It took the icebreaker a week to get to it, and another few days for the upload: while the helicopter, tractors and snowmobiles were transporting property to the ship, the researchers in the ice town continued to work, collecting data almost until the departure. The scientists were the last to be picked by the helicopter.

"And yet, we all were excited: not everyone, even those who have drifted more than once, had experienced living on a cracking ice floe," the scientist concluded.

Longyearbyen Marathons vs Miner's Day in Barentsburg

Later on, also in 2012, Nikita, having grown to become a polar explorer, took the opportunity to go to the Norwegian polar archipelago of Spitsbergen. At that time, Russia was organizing a permanent complex expedition there.

In 2016, Russian scientists received an opportunity to study the Arctic climate on the archipelago more closely and comprehensively.

On the Spitsbergen, Kusse-Tyuz realized: it was also the Arctic, though completely different - the pointed snow mountains, the Greenland Sea and endless snow valleys, where animals live. The contrast between work onboard a ship and on the archipelago was striking. Besides, studies on the Spitsbergen were more local due to the high variability of currents in such waters. The difference was also in the settlements — on the Spitsbergen were mainly settlements of Russian and Norwegian coal miners.

Nikita lived in a hostel in the Russian village of Barentsburg. He studied infrastructures of the village and of its largest Norwegian neighbor, the settlement of Longyearbyen. There were certain logistics difficulties between these territories: while in winter you can come from Barentsburg to Longyearbyen by a snowmobile, in summer - only by boat or helicopter. In good weather the trip could take a couple of hours, and in bad weather the journey could take more than one day. Walking was simply dangerous - the archipelago is a territory of ice and polar bears.

The settlements differed in fauna: for example, in Longyearbyen, deer walk around the city and lie on lawns just like dogs, but Barentsburg does not attract them — there is no water, no mountains, or moss for them.

There are many holidays on the Spitsbergen: in Barentsburg, the main holiday is the Miner’s Day, while the Norwegians prefer holding marathon competitions - they block the downtown area and people compete in speed and endurance. The marathon is a chance to get to the Spitsbergen from abroad.

"In fact, the settlements compete in various sports. You come to the museum and see black-and-white photos: the Longyearbyen football team plays against the Pyramids football team," Nikita said. "Basically, the team consists of Norwegian and Barentsburg miners and seasonal hydrologists who visit each other to compete in football. They have formed teams, because both workers and researchers spend a lot of time on the Spitsbergen, about six months."

Vault for seeds and music

On the Spitsbergen, Kusse-Tyuz could use up-to-date equipment (in the 1990s, Arctic research was practically stopped) and necessary infrastructures - laboratories, hostels, satellite communication centers, transport. Due to the infrastructures, scientists may conduct year-round and comprehensive studies.

On the archipelago, the scientist realized another important feature: the archipelago will become a shelter in the event of global cataclysms. For example, there at the depth of 1,000 feet, by the beginning of 2022 will be commissioned the so-called ‘doomsday vault’ to preserve musical compositions.

"The archipelago already has a seed storage facility - in case certain types of crops disappear, they can be extracted and revegetated. The new storage facility will be for music - to preserve copies of works, which have cultural value. The generation will listen to what we have enjoyed -both global music and music of certain cultures. As for me, I would put all the blues there - sincere music that has influenced lives of many people," he continued.

"The profession of a polar explorer is for someone who loves surprises, and for those ready at some point to be doing nothing for quite a long time," Nikita said. "Right, nor is it necessary to be a romantic; at times it may be even harmful. When you romanticize an expedition before you get into it, then your ideas can break against the harsh reality. People usually are romantic about something imaginary, and may ignore the routine though mandatory actions."

To be a researcher

The pandemic period, Nikita said, has mixed up all plans for scientific work: cancelled expeditions, postponed conferences and the self-isolation. However, the scientist has coped with working remotely: he imagined that he was doing science in his cabin and simply did not go outside.

Presently, he admitted, he was too busy to do any sciences - the summer-autumn expedition season is underway, he is busy doing organizational work.

"I, like any scientist, am most interested in obtaining some hitherto unknown knowledge," Nikita explained, "and our expeditions to the Arctic are just being equipped to reveal those most interesting and relevant topics: what about the penetration of Atlantic waters, which cause changes in the Arctic climate? What about the surface layer properties? How all this has changed and why?"

According to him, in the end, the work of expeditions has been improving, although it has become a little more complicated to organize them. However, nothing has improved in terms of scientific conferences’ "continuous cancellations and format changes to online. It is very difficult for scientists to move a science forward without them."

"I think that being a researcher means pushing the progress," Nikita said in conclusion. "This, in its turn, is the key to improving the life in long term. The thing is: the progress must be used only for the good. For me, this is a way of self-realization — to prove to myself that I have been here not for nothing.".

ARCTIC TODAY
Climate changes in Arctic affect diet, health of indigenous peoples — scientific survey
Currently, high consumption of traditional food products is typical only during the season of fish production or deer slaughter
Read more
Army-2021 arms show to feature about 100 weapon systems in Russia’s south
Army-2021 military-technical forum will take place in the Rostov Region on the premises of the WWII Sambek Heights National Military and Historical Museum Complex on August 27-29
Read more
Russia’s new Checkmate jet fighter in high demand on world arms market — Rostec head
Sergey Chemezov noted that the Checkmate would become "a truly workhorse solution" for those countries that cannot purchase the US F-35 Lightning II fighter
Read more
WHO says legal procedures underway for Russia’s Sputnik V
To date, Sputnik V has been certified in 69 countries with the total population surpassing 3.7 billion people
Read more
West using int’l organizations to hamper parliamentary elections in Russia — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat noted that the Western countries wanted to prepare ground to try to doubt the results of the elections
Read more
Russian planes assisting in efforts to combat wildfires on Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula
Two Ilyushin Il-76 planes arrived in Greece on Tuesday, and two Mil Mi-8 helicopters were delivered to the country in the early hours of Wednesday
Read more
Russian cosmonauts to grow greenery ‘on industrial scale’ in Nauka module on ISS
A space greenhouse, resembling a snail in profile, will be delivered to the orbital outpost to conduct the experiment
Read more
Politics gets in the way of using Sputnik V, one of most effective vaccines — scientists
The fast creation of the shot should not cast doubts on its efficacy because the scientists that developed Sputnik V already had the basis in the form of MERS and SARS vaccines which they worked on previously, epidemiologist at Burnet Institute Michael Toole underlined
Read more
Russian Tokyo Olympic gold medalists, Dina Averina get orders of merits — Putin’s decree
Averina and other 26 Olympians recieved the Order of Friendship
Read more
Nauka module docking incident caused by guidance algorithms — Roscosmos
According to the Roscosmos chief, it was hard to predict how the system would behave
Read more
Calls to deploy US air defense prove Kiev’s provocative policy towards Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that the provocative policy of Ukrainian authorities above all hurts its own citizens
Read more
Russia’s top female handball player Dmitriyeva plans career pause upon return from Tokyo
The national women’s handball team of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver medal at 2020 Olympics
Read more
Kiev becomes aware Crimea will never return — chief of State Duma's committee
Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Reznikov said in an interview he was certain that Russia would pay reparations for Crimea's reunification. "If they say they are prepared to accept money, this means they have realized that the peninsula will never return to Ukraine," the chairman of the State Duma's committee Leonid Kalashnikov noted
Read more
US armed forces have no legal mandate to stay in Syria, Russian embassy says
Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter earlier that "US forces are in northeastern Syria under international law"
Read more
Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe up 20% after Gazprom plant work resumption
Gazprom’s condensate stabilization plant has also resumed accepting feedstock from the Urengoy plant. It is expected to start shipments of products to consumers shortly
Read more
Modern weapons rate in the army must be 71.9% by Jan 1 — Russian Defense Minister
Sergey Shoigu stressed that the state defense order would be fulfilled just as last year
Read more
FSB detains CEO of hypersonic systems research company in high treason case
According to the source, the investigators plan to ask court to put Alexander Kuranov under arrest for two months
Read more
Press review: West deals Belarus more sanctions and Russia halts ban on gasoline exports
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 10th
Read more
Sputnik V demonstrates almost 100% efficacy, San Marino institute says
According to representative of San Marino’s Institute for Social Security Franco Cavalli, more than 99% of more than 5,000 study participants developed the antibodies after the second dose of Sputnik V
Read more
European Parliament calls on EU to prepare revolution in Belarus
The deputies offered to implement the scenario of a change of power in Belarus similar to the Ukrainian one
Read more
Russian air force to get over 60 new aircraft by year-end
Russian air force will also receive over 200 modernized aircraft
Read more
North Korea eyes stronger cooperation with Russia to resist US — envoy
According to North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol, Pyongyang cannot ignore the threats it faces at the backdrop of the hostile policy that the US pursues against North Korea
Read more
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered sub capable of carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
As compared to its predecessors, the vessel "features greater stealth, improved maneuverability and upgraded communications and sonars and better habitability conditions"
Read more
Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board made hard landing in Kamchatka — ministry
A helicopter of the Disaster Medicine Center has departed to the scene, and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers is put on alert
Read more
Russia to build dialogue with US on basis of Washington's practical steps — Zakharova
The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow maintained contacts with Washington and never closed the door to a dialogue
Read more
Lithuanian police launch investigation into unrest outside parliament
No detentions have been reported so far
Read more
Russian Beriev Be-200 aircraft makes over 30 flights to put out fires in Greece — Rostec
The aircraft carried out more than 400 water drops with a total volume of 2,500 tonnes
Read more
Serial production of missiles for S-500 air defense systems begins in Russia — source
State trials of S-500 are under way at a testing range in southern Russia
Read more
Gymnast Dina Averina says will continue her sporting career if health permits
I have back problems, Averina said
Read more
Nord Stream 2 non-completion risks decreasing after US-Germany deal, says Uniper
According to the financial results report, Uniper Group continues to act fully in line with applicable sanction laws while Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the project, "continues to confirm that they are working to complete the project"
Read more
Russia will not change its position to please US; Washington to step up pressure — expert
Andrei Kortunov stressed that both countries were interested in continuing the strategic stability dialogue, but even here quite a few questions remained regarding its format and the aspects to be discussed
Read more
Russia denies entry to several British nationals in response to UK sanctions — diplomat
Deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s information and press department Nikolai Lakhonin stressed that an adequate and proportional response would follow any unfriendly steps against Russia
Read more
US using illegal methods to preserve leadership — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the US authorities sought to prove their leadership in all fields
Read more
Ukrainian official's speculations about hosting US air defense provocative — Slutsky
Chairman of the State Duma's committee for international affairs Leonid Slutsky noted that the deployment of the US missile defense systems in Ukraine could change the balance of force in the region and outside it
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Moldovan president says she meets with senior Russian official on Wednesday
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Vladislav Kulminski will also take part in the meeting
Read more
Latvia imposes state of emergency on border with Belarus over influx of migrants
The state of emergency will stay in place until November 10
Read more
Press review: US B52s won’t halt Taliban assault and Gazprom accident threatens LPG price
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 9th
Read more
Roscosmos chief says Russian cosmonauts will not be left without spacesuits
In July, Rogozin told reporters that the corporation plans to establish an alternative spacesuit production
Read more
Athlete Timanovskaya recipient of presidential stipend, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president pointed out that Timanovskaya was included on the national Olympic team because the IOC applied pressure to Belarus and recommended doing so
Read more
ROC team wins Olympic silver in rhythmic gymnastics group all around
For the first time since 1996, athletes from Russia won no Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics
Read more
Problem on border with Azerbaijan may be resolved by force, Armenian Defense Minister says
The Armenian official expressed regret that the CSTO response mechanisms do not correspond to the development of the operational situation
Read more
Politician who confessed to accidental killing placed under house arrest for 2 months
Redkin is a co-owner of several major enterprises in the region and Russia's wealthiest politician
Read more
Over 100 Russians arrive in Dominican Republic following resumption of flights
100-115 people, most of them tourists, arrived at La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport
Read more
Lukashenko says Belarus may integrate with Russia with no loss of sovereignty
The Belarusian leader stressed that any inter-state union should be based on equality, including in economic matters
Read more
Returning Crimea to Ukraine, any reparations out of the question, Russian senator says
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Alexei Reznikov stated in an interview that Russia would pay Ukraine reparations for reuniting with Crimea
Read more
Russian Army operates around 170 battalion tactical groups — defense chief
These are the forces that are ready for deployment in an hour after an alert signal, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
Read more
Olympic rhythmic gymnastics competition complete failure, Federation President says
Shame on judges that were selected,Irina Viner-Usmanova told
Read more
Moscow dismisses Kiev’s call to deploy US air defense systems in Ukraine as unserious
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Reznikov urged "to expand the security package for Ukraine" by deploying US air defense systems and forces
Read more
Belarus calls on US to reduce staff at embassy in Minsk to five members
Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz pointed out that US’ impudent and openly hostile steps, along with the actions of some US representatives had forced Belarus to withdraw the consent to have Julie Fisher appointed as the US ambassador to Belarus
Read more