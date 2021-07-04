Hainan teams up with Belgian brand Pierre Marcolini to create a new chocolate product

HAIKOU, July 4. /TASS/. Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) Spices and Beverage Research Institute in Wanning, on the east coast of China's Hainan, teamed up with Belgian brand Pierre Marcolini to create a new chocolate product. reported hnrb.hinews.cn.

"The new product made from premium Hainan cocoa is based on highly efficient eco-friendly technologies. It has been developed taking into account the criteria that guide the international consumer when choosing the best varieties of chocolate," said Hao Chaoyun, deputy head of CATAS Research Institute of Spices and Beverages.

According to him, the institute plans to actively contribute to the promotion of complex projects that will ensure close cooperation between agricultural producers, industrial factories and advanced trading platforms. "We are committed to supply chain reform in the cocoa-based industries," he said.

As the manufacturers informed, the packaging of Hainan cocoa chocolate, produced in cooperation with Pierre Marcolini, reads "China - Hainan". According to Pierre Marcolini, who founded said brand of the same name, the new product "will combine the beauty of the landscape and the unique flavor of the island."

Wanning is primarily known in China for its coffee, which has been grown on Xinglong plantations since 1953. Almost 70 years ago, the authorities transferred the land located there to Chinese compatriots who returned to the country after living abroad for a long time. In this part of Hainan, cocoa beans (Chinese variety "Rein-4") have also been grown on an industrial scale for several decades, which are exported to the European Union since 2020.