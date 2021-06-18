Russia has no shortage of coronavirus vaccines — Minister

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is fully provided with the coronavirus vaccine and inventories stand at 5 mln doses, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Friday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"There is definitely no shortage of the [coronavirus] vaccine. Balances in regions alone are up to 5 mln doses. Their use should be maximized," the Minister said.

Russia is steadily building up production of vaccines, Manturov said. The production output of seven manufacturing sites "will be 30 mln doses of the Sputnik [vaccine] at the least," he noted.