Lack of imported car components to trigger use of Russian equivalents, says ministry

GUSEV /Kaliningrad Region/, June 18. /TASS/. The global crisis on the market of electronic components for cars will encourage Russian concerns to use domestically-made equivalents, Industry and Trade Deputy Minister Vasily Shpak told reporters on Friday.

"It [global crisis of car components — TASS] is another reason for car producers operating on Russian territory to think about localization of their production technological chains inside the country, and use locally-made electronics and microelectronics more actively," he said.

"I can say that we are involved in an active dialogue with car producers on that, and they are aware of the risks, and they understand that they work with local producers may provide more stability to business," Shpak added.

Car components markets

The Association of European Businesses in Russia (AEB) said earlier that it expected most car producers to report a decline in Russian sales this summer due to the deficit of electronic components globally.

International car producers have been struggling due to the market deficit of semiconductor components and other car components in recent months. The US General Motors, Japan’s Toyota Motor, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor have been forced to suspend the work at some facilities and reduce output due to interrupted supplies. Russia’s Avtovaz suspended production of some of its models for two days three times in the past month.