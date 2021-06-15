Russians mostly choose Cyprus for summer holidays this year, says study

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Cyprus has topped the list of foreign countries, where Russian citizens plan to go for summer holidays in 2021. The value of one purchase in this country has averaged 4,840 rubles ($67), according to a study conducted by Russian Standard Bank (based on the data of RS TLS, travel arrangements and concierge services provider) obtained by TASS.

"Cyprus has become the leader in terms of summer tours bookings as the warm Mediterranean Sea and beautiful views attract an increasing number of tourists. According to the calculations made by analysts of Russian Standard Bank, the average value of purchases via cards in the country has equaled 4,840 rubles in 2021 (year-to-date - TASS)," the study said.

Moreover, Greece, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Dubai, have been among the leaders in terms of demand in outbound destinations. This is due to the majority of destinations remaining unavailable for tourism, analysts of the bank explained.