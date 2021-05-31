Localization of Aurus production to grow to 80% by 2022 — Putin

SOCHI, May 31. /TASS/. The level of localization in the production of the Aurus luxury car should grow from 53% at present to 80%, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday by videoconference at the Aurus plant inauguration ceremony.

"The localization level should reach 80% by 2022. If we take the whole group of companies working for these results, the figure is 53% at present," Putin said.

"The distance from 53% to 80% is actually high," the head of state noted. "I request to pay the required attention to this matter," he noted.

A new engine and a new gearbox were developed for the Aurus, Putin said. "Production of cast aluminum parts was also mastered. Car leather production was put on stream," he added.

"I hope the first car will be shipped in June as planned," the President said. "The result in broad terms is a very good one and achieved within a record-breaking tight schedule. I would like to appreciate and congratulate you on the result once again," he added.