Pilot 5G zones using Russian equipment may be launched in 2023 - Rostec

SEVASTOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. Pilot 5G zones in Russia with domestic equipment may be launched in 2023, according to Director for Special Assignments of the Rostec State Corporation Vasiliy Brovko.

"I think that in 2023 the pilot [5G] zones will already operate using a domestic core, with a domestic base station. We are not saying that we will not have foreign components, this is impossible, this is a utopia. Our main goal is to ensure controllability, security, and the feasibility of a complex solution," he said.

Brovko clarified that a pool of companies is being determined in Russia that will be able to develop elements for communication systems not only of the fifth, but also of the following generations: base stations, the technological core of the complex, digital platforms, and more.