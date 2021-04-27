More than 300 experts discuss food security on Hainan

SANYA, April 27. /TASS/. The Fourth Belt and Road Initiative International Rice Forum and Food Security Corridor Forum were held in Hainan's Sanya. According to the Sanya Daily, more than 300 experts from China, as well as Ghana, Georgia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone and other countries took part in the event.

The forum participants discussed issues of breeding, food security, the development of seed farming and tropical agriculture, the peculiarities of growing hybrid rice, the introduction of innovations and the latest technologies in the industry, as well as the possibilities of promoting and popularizing Chinese rice in the world. Speakers made presentations on innovations in the field of seed production, presented reports on food security in Southeast Asia and Africa.

According to the Sanya Daily, the International Rice Forum, initiated by the Chinese academician, the "father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping, has become a top-notch platform for the exchange of views among industry participants over the years. In addition to the official part of the program, a 10-day training course on the latest technologies in the field of rice cultivation was prepared for foreign participants.

In turn, Deputy Mayor of Sanya Zhou Jun noted that the large-scale event became a platform for the exchange of opinions and the latest achievements in the field of food security, according to the newspaper. "It will contribute to the food security of the entire world," he added.