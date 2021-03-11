Current investments in Arctic LNG 2 amount to $21.7 bln

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Current investments into the Arctic LNG 2 project amount to 1.6 trillion rubles ($21.7 bln), Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson says on Thursday.

"Despite the pandemic, Novatek also did not reduce investments last year. We are implementing the giant Arctic LNG 2 project, with investments totaling 1.6 trillion rubles. About 40% are direct investments of foreign partners," the top manager said.

Arctic LNG 2 is the second LNG project of Novatek. It provides for construction of three liquefied natural gas trains with the capacity of 6.6 mln tonnes per year for each and production of stable gas condensate up to 1.6 mln tonnes annually. The first train is scheduled to be launched in 2023.