Mir payment system to ban foreign e-wallets replenishment

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Russian payment system Mir is going to ban replenishment of foreign e-wallets from its cards, the press service of the system told TASS on Monday.

"NSPC [the National System of Payment Cards - TASS] as the Mir payment system operator is monitoring different kinds of payment services provided to the market and is reviewing risks related to them on a going basis. The restriction of foreign e-wallets replenishment using Mir cards is one of measures aimed at reduction of high-risk operations with the use of national payment instruments," the press service said.