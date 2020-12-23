Founder says will not sell Telegram but plans monetization

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The founder of Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov, said he is not going to sell the company, but plans monetization.

"We are not going to sell the company like the founders of Whatsapp. The world needs Telegram to stay independent as a place where users are respected and high-quality service is ensured. Telegram must continue to serve the world as an example of a tech company that strives for perfection and integrity. And, as the sad examples of our predecessors show, that is impossible if you become part of a corporation," Durov wrote in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, Durov said that Telegram will introduce monetization starting next year, but the service will remain free for ordinary users.

"Telegram will begin to generate revenue, starting next year. We will do it in accordance with our values and the pledges we have made over the last 7 years. Thanks to our current scale, we will be able to do it in a non-intrusive way. Most users will hardly notice any change," the statement reads.

According to Durov, "All the features that are currently free will stay free. We will add some new features for business teams or power users. Some of these features will require more resources and will be paid for by these premium users. Regular users will be able to keep enjoying Telegram - for free, forever."