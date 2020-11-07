Lukashenko proposes Rosatom CEO to create subsidiary in Belarus

MINSK, November 7. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev to create a subsidiary of the Russian state corporation in Belarus, he said on Saturday visiting BelNPP.

"Alexander Lukashenko discussed the prospects for cooperation with the Russian side in the field of nuclear energy with the Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev. The presidnet proposed to create a subsidiary of the Russian state corporation in Belarus," BelTA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the parties discussed the possibility of building additional reactors at the BelNPP, launching energy-intensive industries in the region, and joint construction of nuclear power plants in other countries. In addition, Rosatom, together with the Kurchatov Institute, proposed to the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus to create a research reactor. "We actively support this," Likhachev noted.

According to Lukashenko, the launch of the BelNPP will open up new opportunities for the economy.

Earlier on Saturday, the first power unit of the Belarusian NPP has reached a capacity of 400 MW, the country's energy ministry reported on Friday. The ceremony to increase the power unit's capacity was held with the participation of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Electricity from the nuclear power plant is supplied to all regions of the country. In accordance with the test programs, the power unit's capacity will be gradually increased to the design capacity of 1,190 MW.