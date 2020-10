MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in December fell by 5.56% to $39.95 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, according to trading data.

Brent prices were below $40 per barrel last time on September 15 of this year. Oil prices slightly recovered later to $40.17 per barrel, down 5.04%.

WTI futures lost 5.84% to $37.87 per barrel.