Vladimir Potanin tops Forbes list of Russia’s richest businessmen again, Forbes reports

"In recent days, Norilsk Nickel's securities have been rising: now they are trading at 20,150 rubles per share (by 2:00 p.m. Moscow time), at the close on August 28, they were trading at 19,364 rubles per share. The reason for the growth is quarantine restrictions that hamper the supply of non-ferrous metals from other countries - leaders in production," the magazine reports.

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Potanin, head and beneficiary of Norilsk Nickel, topped the Forbes list of Russia’s richest businessmen again, according to the data from Forbes Real Time. On August 5, his fortune was estimated at $24 bln.

The family of Suleiman Kerimov, which owns the Polyus gold mining company, with a fortune of $23.8 bln ranks second on the list. In early August, the Kerimov family topped the list for the first time. The top three is closed by the chairman of the board of directors and the main shareholder of the NLMK group, Vladimir Lisin ($ 22.6 bln).

As of 3:50 pm Moscow time, Norilsk Nickel shares are up 1% compared to the closing level of previous trading - to 20,172 rubles per share.

Norilsk Nickel is the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium, the leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium in the world. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium, and tellurium. Production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.