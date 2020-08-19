Hainan issues program for the island's smart development

HAIKOU, Aigust 19. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities have unveiled an innovative development program for the island dubbed "Smart Hainan 2020-2025". The text of the document was published on the provincial government's website.

The program's main goal is to promote the construction of Hainan's free trade port, the innovative development of the island, the introduction of an effective social management system, the development of a world-class service sector, the modernization of industry, and the development of the province's export-oriented digital economy.

The program provides for the implementation of more than 30 infrastructure projects aimed at the development of 5G communication networks, the Internet of things, information and communication services.

The implementation of the program is planned in three stages. By the end of 2021, the authorities intend to lay the foundation for "Smart Hainan", in particular, to ensure the creation of key infrastructure, the development of 5G networks and the Internet of Things. During 2022-2023, it is planned to improve the quality of services provided on the island, ensure the widespread introduction of IT, promote digital modernization of industry, improve processes, including in the field of customs control. By the end of 2025, it is planned to complete the implementation of the "Smart Hainan" program, to turn the province into an example of an international "smart" free trade port with high quality business conditions, services provided, a developed digital economy, etc.

In June the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.