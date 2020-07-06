Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors

HAIKOU, July 6. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities and Xinhua launched an English-language online project on the possibilities of the new Jiangdong economic region in Haikou in the north of the island. The site tells about the advantages and prospects of the program of this special development zone, and will keep entrepreneurs informed of the updates.

"The main task is to show the world this area according to credible sources, to demonstrate to the international community its multilateral strategic nature," the official statement said. It notes that Jiangdong plays an important role in the implementation of important projects launched in accordance with the Chinese Belt and Road initiative to strengthen international trade and economic ties".

“We invite investors from all over the world and are ready to develop business contacts,” said Feng Banyan, deputy head of the Jiangdong District’s New Affairs Department. "In conformity with the Haikou administration's policy, the companies registered in that zone can use a number of special benefits".

According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs. He added that leading commercial, industrial and energy corporations, financial institutions on the list of 500 strongest commercial organizations in China have already begun working in the Jiangdong District.

In June 2018, the Hainan authorities announced the creation of a new Jiangdong district near Meilan International Airport, with fourredidential areas in the eastern part of the administrative center of the province, Haikou. This special zone, the area of ​​which exceeds 298 square kilometers plays an important role in the creation of Hainan's free trade port.