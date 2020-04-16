Putin pledges to support construction sector

"We will definitely support the construction sector. Moreover, it is construction that is to become one of growth drivers at the stage of economic recovery, that will be followed by other sectors as well," he said at a meeting on Russia’s construction sector development on Thursday.

"The situation on the housing market and delivery of ambitious plans for the construction and upgrade of roads, seaports, transport hubs, other key infrastructure of the country depend" on the efficient work of the construction sector, Putin noted. "Construction is generally a sector that includes a large number of enterprises, large, medium and small companies from adjacent sectors, such as production of building materials and equipment, metallurgy, wood processing and chemicals," he said, adding that all those factors should be taken into account when taking decisions related to the construction sector.