MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The entire world needs the OPEC+ deal on cutting oil production as without it global economy would be on the brink of a chaos in oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Basically, the whole world needs it. That’s because global economy will be on the brink of an uncontrolled chaos in prices on energy supplies unless there is such a deal," Peskov told "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.