MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia has plans to produce 6,000 ventilators in the next three months, and 500 will already be manufactured in April, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Sergei Tsyb told reporters on Saturday.

"In April, about 500 ventilators are to be produced and supplied. In May, the number will grow to 2,500 ventilators. By June, we are planning to make 3,000 ventilators from the point of view of production volumes," he said.