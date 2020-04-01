COVID-19 patients tracking smartphone app enters testing in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. A smartphone app for tracking of patients with confirmed coronavirus infection, who stay in voluntary home isolation and who took obligation to comply with the quarantine, is under development and testing in Moscow, Moscow Informational Technologies Department head Eduard Lysenko said, adding that the app will not be used for all Moscow citizens.

According to Lysenko, app users have to sign an agreement on information sharing and then they receive either a hardware with app installed or a private download URL.

"We develop and conduct internal testing of the Social Monitoring smartphone app, which is required to monitor isolation compliance of people with officially confirmed coronavirus infection and who receive treatment at home. This would allow us to ensure the safety of the people and prevent further spread of the coronavirus," Lysenko said.

The official said that people with light form of the infection are allowed to receive treatment at home. In this case, people sign an agreement, in which they vow to use the telemedicine information system to receive consultations from a doctor. In future, the patients will also vow to install and use the Social Monitoring app.

"The agreement says that the application must have access to the Internet and cell networks which allow phone tracking in Moscow. Besides, the patient agrees to have their photo taken and be identified by their ID document, as well as to transmission of this data to the Joint data storage and processing center. This is necessary so that the law enforcement could control compliance with the isolation regime," the official said.

After installation, the app will request permissions for geolocation, SMS notifications and phone camera access. The user will have to input their phone number and verification code. The app does not need a QR code for access, but the user will have to make their photo to continue using it.

About the developer

Lysenko disclosed that the app is being developed by "Infogorod" public institution, using solutions, developed by Gaskar company. This is a company registered in Russia and which has Russian founders.