Dollar exchange rate exceeds 75 rubles on Forex, euro rises above 85 rubles

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate gained 9.5% on the international Forex market breaching the 75 rubles mark, while the euro exchange rate added 10% since the previous closure to over 85 rubles, according to the trading data.

The dollar exchange rate last exceeded 75 rubles in March 2016, while the euro exchange rate last rose above 85 rubles in February 2016.

As of 10:57 am Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate equaled 75.22 rubles (up 9.8%), while the euro exchange rate was 86 rubles (up 11.2%) after breaching the 86 mark at 10:53 am.

A sharp jump in the dollar and the euro against the ruble follows the oil price drop. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2020 delivery plunged by 23.4% to $34.66 per barrel on London's ICE. The lowest level reached by the oil price was $31.02, a 31.5% decrease since the previous closure.