Stril Explorer vessel to survey Nord Stream 2 route

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Stril Explorer ship is performing Nord Stream 2 route surveys for Nord Stream 2 AG, press service of the gas pipeline operator told TASS on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on December 20, 2019 signed the US defense budget providing for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and companies that participate in the project.

"The Stril Explorer vessel of Sweden’s MMT is performing agreed sea bottom survey along the gas pipeline route to the south-east of the Island of Bornholm in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Denmark for Nord Stream 2 Company," the operator said.

Stone fill laying continues at present to ensure stability of the gas pipeline on the sea bottom in Russian waters, with subsequent performance of such work in waters of Finland and Sweden.

Over 2,300 km of the Nord Stream 2 were laid to date from approximately 2,460 km, which amounts to 93%.