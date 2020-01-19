Riga has all infrastructure to pump oil to Belarus - Latvian Ministry of Transport

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. Latvia has the technical opportunity and the required infrastructure to pump oil through its ports to Belarus, Latvian Minister of Transport Talis Linkaits said on the air with ONT TV Channel.

"We have all the required infrastructure in order to pump oil via Latvia to Belarus and back, in both directions. Such technical opportunity is available; there is simply a need to discuss capabilities," Linkaits said. "I believe our enterprises received offers and are working on how to do this in the best way," the minister said.

The government of Latvia is interested in organizing oil carriage to Belarus via Latvian ports, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on January 16.

Belarus sent oil purchase offers to Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Poland and the Baltic States, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Dmitry Krutoi said earlier.

Moscow and Minsk are currently holding challenging talks on supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to Belarus. Presidents of Russia and Belarus held two telephone talks on December 30 and 31 of the last year, during which supplies of Russian oil and gas issues were discussed. Belneftekhim holding said on January 3 that Russian oil is not supplied. Supplies to Belarusian refineries resumed on January 4 under one-off contracts. Minsk expects that refineries would receive about 650,000 tonnes of oil in January 2020.