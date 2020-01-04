Belarus to receive Russian gas at $127 per 1,000 cubic meters in January - February

MINSK, January 4. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian natural gas to Belarus in January - February of this year will be carried at the price of 2019 - $127 per 1,000 cubic meters, press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry told TASS.

"In accordance with the agreements reached, supplies in January - February will be made at the price of $127 per 1,000 cubic meters," the press service said.

Gazprom and Belarus signed a protocol on gas prices for January-February 2020 and supplements to supply contracts extending them until 2021 on December 31 of the last year. According to documents signed, contracted volumes of supplies and transit in 2020 remain at the last-year level.