MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects that the construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be completed in the near future, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There are certain capacities that allow us to hope that we will be able to complete the work in the foreseeable future," the Kremlin representative said. He did not say the specific time. "The sooner, the better," Peskov said.