Russian, Belarussian energy ministers to discuss gas price next week

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian and Belarussian energy ministers are scheduled to hold talks next week, focusing on energy supplies, including the gas price, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"As for cooperation with Belarussian partners, as you know, the energy ministries of Russia and Belarus are commissioned by the prime minister to negotiate roadmaps on creating single markets in the oil, oil products, gas and electricity sectors. The process has not been completed yet, and a meeting will be held next week. We are still discussing the issues, including the gas price," the minister said.

Novak added that the two countries’ energy ministers would hold the talks.

In 2018, Belarus imported 20.33 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia. In 2019, about 20 billion cubic meters of Russian gas are expected to be consumed. The gas price for Belarus stands at $127 for 1,000 cubic meters this year.

As for oil exports, Novak pointed out that the indicative balance of the oil supply amount to Belarus in 2020 had not been inked yet.

"It will be signed by the end of the year, but we proceed from the amounts we calculated beforehand. Basing on the amounts of demand in the Republic of Belarus, it is within 24 million tonnes, which are stipulated in the current agreement," the minister said.

Under the agreements valid in 2019, Belarus receives 18 million tonnes of oil from Russia for refining, and besides, revenues from "re-taxing" another six million tonnes of crude go to the Belarussian budget.