Yuan and euro likely currencies of next Russian Eurobonds issue - Finance Minister

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The yuan and the euro are the most likely currencies for the next Russian Eurobonds issue, given US sanctions on the Russian government debt, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

"Maybe in yuan we will finally have a shoot, because in recent years we have created an infrastructure for borrowing in yuan. In the end, you can probably try to issue in euro. Although the number of European investors is much less than dollar ones," Siluanov said. At the same time, the issue in euros would be less than $3 bln.

It was reported on August 2, that the second package of US sanctions over the Skripal case would include limiting debt financing of Russia by US banks not in Russian currency.