Ryanair to not comment on filing application for flights from Pulkovo

MOSCOW, September 24. / TASS / The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair declined to comment on information about applying for flights from Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg, the company representative told TASS on Tuesday.

"We do not comment on rumors and speculation," said the airline representative.

RBC with reference to the general director of Air Gate of the Northern Capital LLC (VVSS, the company operating the Pulkovo airport) Leonid Sergeyev previously informed that there were three European low-cost airlines, including Ryanair, as well as EasyJet and Wizz Air presented route network plans for Pulkovo flights. According to the agency, foreign carriers plan to fly all year round — at a ratio of 60% in the summer and 40% in the winter. Nevertheless, some Russian airlines are afraid that foreign low-cost airlines will fly to St. Petersburg only in the summer due to the seasonal demand of this direction for most tourists, which will significantly reduce the share of passenger traffic among domestic carriers.