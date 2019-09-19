Experts from 30 countries hash over tropical agriculture in Haikou

HAIKOU, September 19. /TASS/. A forum for cooperation between tropical countries in the field of agricultural sciences and technologies involved in the Belt and Road initiative was held in Hainan's administrative center, Haikou. According to the local information portal www.hinews.cn, the event was attended by over 300 representatives of official departments and experts from more than 30 countries and regions of the world.

During the forum, the participants discussed the prospects of building an agricultural scientific and innovative community of tropical countries that take part in the Belt and Road project.

The forum hashed over scientific and technological cooperation in the agricultural sector, protection and innovative approaches to the use of agricultural resources, the future of traditional Chinese medicine, as well as the work aimed at developing and supporting labor resources in rural areas.

The participants attended the launch ceremony of the CIAT-CATAS Tropical Agriculture Joint Laboratory project in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Haikou forum was supported by the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture Sciences, the Chinese Foreign Center for Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Hainan Department of Agriculture.