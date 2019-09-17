Russian holdings of US debt down to $8.5bln in July

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. Russian holdings of the US debt continued to decline this summer, reaching $8.5 billion in July, the US Department of the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Long-term US Treasury securities stood at $6.2 billion, while short-term amounted to $2.2 billion in the reported period.

Russia, once a significant holder of the US state debt, started its sell-off of US Treasury securities in spring 2018. Last April, Russian holdings were nearly halved - from some $96 billion to $48.7 billion. Next month, in May 2018, the figure further dropped to $14.9 billion.

In April 2019, Russian holdings of the US debt reached $12.136 billion.

Japan remains the biggest holder of the US state debt with $1.13 trillion dollars, followed by China with $1.11 trillion.