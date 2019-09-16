Two rating agencies obtain Russian Central Bank’s accreditation

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank has put two new participants on its register - the National rating agency and the National credit ratings, according to the files released by the regulator on Monday. The information was registered on September 12, 2019.

That brings the number of rating agencies on the Central Bank’s register to four. Earlier the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) and Expert RA rating agency received accreditation.

A source in the press service of the National credit ratings told TASS that since that moment the agency obtained the right to assign credit ratings starting the fourth quarter of 2019.