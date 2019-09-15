Incident at Saudi oil facilities may shatter stability on energy markets - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin strongly condemns the incident at Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities if they really were attacked by drones, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"If it really was a drone attack, we strongly condemn that," he said. "We think that such actions can tell adversely on the general stability on the energy markets."

Saudi Aramco facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday. Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement have claimed responsibility for the incident. In particular, the world’s biggest oil refinery near the city of Abqaiq and a refinery near Khurais, where Saudi’s second largest oil field is located, came under the attack, which was followed by a strong fire. Later, the authorities said the fire had been localized.

Following the incident, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo accused the Iranian authorities of being behind these attacks, saying there were no evidence they had originated from Yemen.

The Iranian foreign ministry dismissed Pompeo’s allegations as groundless.