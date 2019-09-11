New iPhone to hit shelves in Russia on September 20

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The sales of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max by Apple will begin in Russia on September 20 with prices beginning from 59,999 rubles, the Apple office in Russia has said.

"Customers in the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 11 beginning at 15:00 Moscow time on Friday, September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20," the company said in a statement.

The iPhone 11 comes in six colors including Product(Red), black, white, yellow, green and purple, and with memory capacity of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB. Prices will begin from 59,990 rubles.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold finishes, with memory of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB and will be available for a price starting from 89,990.