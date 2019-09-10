Russia’s Sibur, partners receive test batch at Indian plant, says CEO

"A test batch of butyl rubber has been produced already. The annual capacity is 120,000 tonnes there, first dozens of tonnes have already been produced," he said.

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Sibur and India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. have received a test batch of butyl rubber at the joint integrated petrochemical plant Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Ltd. in the Indian city of Jamnagar, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s petrochemical giant Sibur Mikhail Karisalov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to the CEO, it can already be stated that the facility has in fact been launched.

"As for the date of the official launch, official ceremony — probably when the next intergovernmental commission meeting is held, probably, some other occasion and date will be determined. The fact is that a new facility of that type exists in India, while the official launch is a mere formality," he explained.

The joint venture between Sibur and Reliance Industries — Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private — was founded in 2012 for the construction of the butyl rubber production facility at the Reliance Industries’ integrated petrochemical plant in Jamnagar. Karisalov told TASS earlier that the company and partners would invest over $600 mln in the facility.