Skolkovo Foundation chairman says new foreign partners expected soon

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Skolkovo Foundation expects new foreign partners in the near future, board chairman Igor Drozdov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

"I am confident that such companies will appear. In October, the foundation stone laying ceremony will be held in Skolkovo by Phoenix Contact company, which has annual revenue worth several billions of euro. The construction of a research facility by the Japanese company Fanuc is underway. I think others will follow. The process of establishing relations with potential partners from the US and Britain is more complicated. Nevertheless, such global giants as Boeing and Cisco continue cooperation with Skolkovo Foundation," he said.

