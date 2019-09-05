Putin, Modi eye prospects for joint shipbuilding venture

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and India are looking into the possibilities of launching a mutual shipbuilding endeavor, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Yesterday, we spoke with the Prime Minister [of India]. We are exploring the chances of starting up a joint venture. Maybe, some vessels will be built by us. International cooperation [in shipbuilding] is flourishing globally. They will be partially built by us and partially finetuned by India’s shipyards," Putin said.

Putin recalled that on September 4, he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Zvezda shipyard in Russia’s Far East. "It [the shipyard] will build the most advanced large-capacity ships and service vessels for work on the Arctic shelf as well as for shipping liquefied gas, oil products and other cargoes," he said.

According to Putin, Russian oil titan Rosneft owns one of India’s major oil refineries. "It [Rosneft] has recently purchased a controlling stake, and controls one of India’s major ports. Therefore, we have many related areas of cooperation. There are no closed issues. On the contrary, we are interested in attracting our partners," he noted.