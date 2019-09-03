Russia, Mongolia to set up joint investment fund

ULAN BATOR, September 3. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia will establish a join fund for investment cooperation, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Tuesday.

"Today, the Russian Direct Investment Fund is signing an important agreement with the Mongolian Investment Fund on the establishment of the Russian-Mongolian Investment Cooperation Fund," he said.

The fund’s goal is to significantly increase the volume of investment cooperation.

"Now it’s literally tens of millions of dollars a year, but we believe that it can be hundreds of millions of dollars a year," the head of the RDIF noted.

Currently, more and more Russian-Mongolian projects emerge in the field of new technologies and transport infrastructure, and this joint fund "will help Russian companies to better cooperate with Mongolian ones," he added.

At the signing ceremony President Vladimir Putin said that the countries intend to jointly implement new projects, including in infrastructure, mining, energy, and agriculture.]