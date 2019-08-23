One third of foreign investment in Russia goes to Far East, official says

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. One third of foreign investment in Russia over the last years has been allocated to the Far East, Russian presidential envoy for the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"If we are talking about the total volume of foreign investment in the context of overall investment in the Far East, the number is at around 7%, not that much. But if we look at the same number in the context of all direct foreign investment in Russia, around 33% goes to the Far East in the last years. This is 16 times more than before we started our work, which represents considerable changes," Trutnev said.

One of the measures that facilitates foreign investment is organizing "days for foreign investors" events, he added. "We have already held days for foreign investors togther with Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indian businesses," he noted.