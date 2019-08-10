Russia's sovereign rating upgrade by Fitch underscores quality of economic policy — RDIF

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The decision of the Fitch rating agency to upgrade Russia's credit sovereign rating to BBB serves as evidence of high assessment of Russia's macroeconomic policy, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday.

"Fitch's upgrade of Russia's sovereign rating is another evidence of a high assessment of all key elements of Russia's macroeconomic policy. Higher economic growth rates will increase the attractiveness of our country for investments. Despite external risks, the rating upgrade once again underscores the quality of economic policy and Fitch's confidence in the stability of the Russian economy," Dmitriev said.

He added that economic growth in Russia will improve in the nearest future after the implementation of national projects and possible initiatives of the Russian government to spend part of oil and gas revenues starting from 2020.