LE HAVRE /France/, June 24. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions are temporary, these measures can be canceled at any time, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at a press conference with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, who was in France on a one-day visit.

"This is a temporary stage, which can be canceled at any time. We know why these sanctions were imposed. I think Russia knows about this as well. We should use every opportunity to diversify our relations," Philippe said.