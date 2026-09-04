Kalashnikov to showcase special op-tested drones in North Africa for first time

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group will showcase drones that have proven themselves in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the company reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group will present for the first time the family of guided loitering munitions - the KUB-2-E, KUB-10E, and KUB-10ME - as well as the RUS-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions and the SKAT 350 M civilian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in North Africa at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, which will take place September 8-10 in the Arab Republic of Egypt. "It should be noted that most of these developments by Russia’s leading defense holding company are actively deployed and have proven themselves in the zone of the special military operation," the statement reads.

For example, the KUB-10ME unmanned aerial vehicle system, developed in record time, features an optoelectronic guidance system capable of engaging moving targets, as well as enhanced protection against electronic warfare and air defense systems. The KUB-10ME is capable of flying at altitudes ranging from 80 to 1,800 meters at a cruising speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, the SKAT 350 M unmanned aerial vehicle can remain airborne for up to four hours, performing missions at altitudes ranging from 300 to 5,000 meters. It continues to carry out missions in the complete absence of a GPS signal, under conditions of severe GPS signal distortion, or during continuous spoofing attacks, covering a distance of at least 240 km per operational flight, Kalashnikov emphasized.