Russia to present latest S-71M, S-71K unmanned platforms at Egypt airshow

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport has name the drones designed for launch from the Su-57 fighter jet that Russia will bring to the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt for the first time, the S-71M and S-71K platforms, the special exporter’s press service reported.

"At the open static exposition of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, Rosoboronexport will be showcasing its fifth-generation fighter jet, the Su-57E, armed with a variety of air-to-air guided missiles, including the RVV-MD2 short-range and the RVV-BD long-range missiles, the Kh-38MLE air-to-surface missile, the Kh-69 new-generation stealthy, precision-guided cruise missile and the Kh-58UShKE anti-radar missile. In addition, the presentation of the latest unmanned platforms, the S-71M and S-71K, for launch from 5th-generation fighter jets, is expected during the exhibition," the company stated.