West ramping up cyber operations against Russia — FSB chief

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. The West has intensified cyber operations against Russia, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"We note the constant increase in the complexity and technical sophistication of hacker attacks and the scope of leaks of legally protected information. Intelligence and offensive cyber operations by Western countries against Russia, aimed primarily at the computer systems of the energy and transportation sectors, have been intensified," he said.

According to him, "exploiting the dependence of the information infrastructure of the CIS countries on foreign equipment and software, the US and its allies seek to take control of information processes in the Commonwealth, imposing their own information security and data processing technologies that allow for remote management of the supplied equipment, software and services."