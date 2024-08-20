US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 14 times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 and a pair of F-16 fighter jets, as well as a of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 14 times during the day.".